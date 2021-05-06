J. Mark Powell: With Mother's Day coming up, meet the five worst moms in history

Sons Herman, Lloyd, Fred and Arthur Barker became criminals the minute they got out of diapers. Murder, car theft, kidnapping, armed robbery, bank holdups — the boys did it all. And Ma was right there with them. Things abruptly ended in a rural Florida hideout in 1935. A shootout with FBI agents straight out of a gangster movie ended with Ma and Fred going down.

3. Mary Ann Cotton

Her name may not ring a bell in the U.S., but it’s scandalous in the U.K. This 19th-century nurse, dressmaker and housekeeper had a secret hobby: She poisoned and killed 11 of her 13 children, her four husbands, two lovers, plus two others. All for the insurance money. Arsenic was her weapon of choice. She racked up a body count of 21 before Scotland Yard finally caught up with her.

2. Zerelda Elizabeth Cole James Simms Samuel, Jesse James’ mom

Jesse James’ mom was bad to the bone herself. She hated her stepfather and married at 16 to flee home. Husband Robert James was a Baptist preacher. They moved to Missouri where Jesse was born. Robert left during the California Gold Rush, where it’s believed he died.

Husband No. 2 disliked Jesse and treated him cruelly. The problem was soon resolved when he was thrown from a horse and killed.