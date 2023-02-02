The greatest of human characteristics is love for one another, or so it is said, and especially in our churches. But it doesn’t always work out that way.

Something happened recently to a gay male friend of ours during a weeknight Bible study. Someone read aloud a scripture in which the Apostle Paul was cited as having said that God condemned homosexual behavior.

Why pick a particular scripture unless you need to make a point? The point was made. Our friend’s spirit was stomped flat.

What is a church? What is a congregation?

Our friend was very active in all aspects of his church of 30 years, helping with church programs, singing in the choir, watering the church flowers, leading and sometimes hosting church-sponsored book groups. He and his partner never asked to be married or for special treatment. They were just faithful members who took their places in the pews. They decided to stay even after their congregation, as had others locally, decided to join another denominational branch not openly accepting of those unwilling to repent of their gay identity.

Other members knew they were gay and seemed to love them as they were. And yet, at that moment in weeknight Bible study, when another member vocally and wholeheartedly agreed with the scriptural reading, only silence followed. The secure spiritual foundation on which our friend had stood had been jerked right out from under him.

His 30 years of love toward his church had not been returned. He knew at that moment that he had lost his place in church and that he would be unchurched for now: a significant loss to the religious community, and truly sad.

What is the church? What is a congregation?

For many in the Protestant tradition, they both are religious organizations that seek to fuel the spirituality of human beings toward their Creator God. As God is more than any of us can imagine, churches and congregations are challenged to constantly reform in the ways we organize ourselves and in the ways in which we understand one another.

It’s not that we adapt to just anything that asserts itself. Unbridled or entrenched bullying, narcissism or exclusionary behaviors would not be easily tolerated in congregations working to extend Christ’s strength to the world. These anxious practices are not allowed in the schoolyard and still must be managed in the larger playgrounds of adult life, church included.

That said, there are some important discoveries that require us to reform previously established opinions, even previously established values.

What is the church? What is a congregation? They are collections of humans who believe that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, each part unique and completely irreplaceable to the whole.

As old as religion itself is the temptation to flirt with purification of the communities. Contrary to the call to continually reform, individuals within the church may be tempted to find reason from worn-out tradition or biblical head-canons to purify their assembly to their own preferences. When one individual abdicates to such a temptation, a path is laid for others to follow suit.

Soon a congregation finds itself involved in the temptation that may cost it its corporate soul. The whole is no longer greater than the parts — the whole turns on itself to oppress the parts.

What is the church? At its best, a brave space to come and become. At its best, a brave space to strengthen each individual to a robust whole through which a higher voice might be heard.