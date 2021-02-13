Jackson Griggs: Addressing uninsurance helps everyone

If you are within that majority, give our state lawmakers a call to let them know. Representatives Doc Anderson and Kyle Kacal and State Sen. Brian Birdwell are earnest, good people who aim to represent our community, but they need to know our opinions and values. Because they won’t be in session again until 2023, there isn’t time to delay. You can find their office numbers at their official websites online. When you call, let them know who you are, that you live in their district and that you want to see Medicaid expanded for those 14,000 in McLennan County who sincerely need this coverage. Considering the added health and financial burdens presented by COVID-19, now is the time to urge our elected state legislators, while they are in session, to help Texans in need of insurance by opting into Medicaid expansion.