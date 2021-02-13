Jackson Griggs: Addressing uninsurance helps everyone

Last week I snuck away from administrative demands to return momentarily to my native habitat — the exam room. My first patient of the day gives reason for this opinion piece. Despite a life of hard work — both as a mother and as a laborer — she lives below the federal poverty level and lacks health insurance.
In my career at Family Health Center, I have cared for countless Waco neighbors — virtuous, principled, generous human beings — who lack health insurance. Despite assistance programs, uninsurance often means unobtainable tests, imaging, procedures and medications. When uninsured individuals can’t afford early interventions, illness progresses, leading to otherwise avoidable emergency room visits and hospitalizations. The cost of this expensive care ultimately gets shifted to premiums paid by employers and other purchasers of commercial insurance. And the outcome data for individuals without health insurance is unequivocal: poorer health, less ability to work and earlier death.
Texas has the highest rate of uninsured residents in the nation. Nearly 1 in 5 Texans under 65 lacks health insurance. And while most states have expanded insurance coverage for their low-income populations, Texas leaves more than $5 billion in federal insurance dollars untouched each year. Texans pay income taxes that go to other states’ Medicaid programs, but our state passes up our fair share of funding that would improve the health of Texans in poverty.
In today’s polarized landscape, certain language is supercharged with emotion. So in an attempt to clarify a sensitive issue, allow me to humbly share some helpful information about Medicaid.
Medicaid is a health insurance program jointly funded by states and the federal government. It is administered by states. In Texas, Medicaid covers a very narrowly defined part of the population composed mostly of impoverished children, pregnant women, adult caregivers and people in nursing homes.
This means that more than 760,000 Texans fall into an insurance gap. They are not eligible for Medicaid, but they earn too little to qualify for premium subsidies on the health insurance exchange. For example, non-pregnant, non-disabled adults qualify for Medicaid in Texas only if they have a child and earn less than 14% of the poverty level. That means a mother of a toddler must make less than $1,800 per year ($150 per month) to receive Medicaid in Texas. If lawmakers opted to expand the criteria for Medicaid, more than 1.25 million additional Texans living at or below 138% of the Federal Poverty Level ($17,700 per year, or $1,500 per month) could receive health insurance based on income alone.
Those who would benefit are parents, single adults and students who work full time or part time in low-wage jobs for employers who do not offer affordable insurance plans. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that 63% of Medicaid recipients in 2017 were working; 30% were not working because of school attendance, caregiving, illness or disability. Only 7% were not working because of retirement, inability to find work, and other reasons. And because of COVID-19, this group also includes laid off Texans who lost employer-provided benefits.
Poverty is arguably the most significant lifelong determinant of poor health. For those experiencing poverty, better health increases the likelihood of earning an education, working consistently, contributing to the local economy and thriving. Opportunities to improve health can mitigate the effects of poverty over the course of a lifetime such that everyone in the community — regardless of income — benefits economically.
In Ray Perryman’s piece “Medicaid expansion makes sense for Texas” [Dec. 26], the nationally renowned economist wrote that in addition to the $5.4 billion earmarked for Texans in the federal budget, Texans stand to gain billions more each year in economic activity and resulting tax receipts. In McLennan County, 14,000 additional residents would qualify for Medicaid under expanded eligibility. If only 75% of those eligible enrolled in the expanded Medicaid program, it would bring $59.9 million in new money to our county each year. This would in turn bring new health care jobs and services to our community.
What is the cost of expanding? For expanded coverage, the federal government contributes $9 for every $1 provided by states. The “Impact of Medicaid Expansion on the State Budget in Texas, September 2020” report sponsored by the Episcopal Health Foundation found that the combination of savings realized in other financed health services and the increase in tax revenue from insurers allows Texas to fund the state portion while actually coming out ahead financially. A separate report published by Episcopal Health Foundation found that two-thirds of Texans were in favor of expanding Medicaid to cover more low-income uninsured people.
If you are within that majority, give our state lawmakers a call to let them know. Representatives Doc Anderson and Kyle Kacal and State Sen. Brian Birdwell are earnest, good people who aim to represent our community, but they need to know our opinions and values. Because they won’t be in session again until 2023, there isn’t time to delay. You can find their office numbers at their official websites online. When you call, let them know who you are, that you live in their district and that you want to see Medicaid expanded for those 14,000 in McLennan County who sincerely need this coverage. Considering the added health and financial burdens presented by COVID-19, now is the time to urge our elected state legislators, while they are in session, to help Texans in need of insurance by opting into Medicaid expansion.
Dr. Jackson Griggs is CEO of the Family Health Center in Waco.