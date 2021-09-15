Jacqueline Angel, Fernando Torres-Gil: Demographic changes pose challenges for the ideal of ‘out of many, one’

Conservatives, rural dwellers and working-class whites have legitimate concerns about keeping their jobs and maintaining their values and norms of civic participation as the nation changes. Most liberals and progressives welcome diversity and immigration but fail to acknowledge that newcomers have a responsibility to integrate into the civic values of the nation, learn English, become U.S. citizens, adhere to the values and expectations of the country’s founding documents, and avoid balkanized communities of ethnic, racial and immigrant enclaves. Few have spoken out about the responsibilities of all groups — immigrants, minorities and ethnic groups — to commit to this nation’s values and citizenship duties.

As the United States becomes increasingly heterogenous in the third decade of the 21st century, we will need to imagine how to reclaim a common purpose and public benefit for all Americans. What can bring together so many disparate groups? How do we build national cohesion, a common social contract that nonetheless enables each group to be proud of its heritage?