Jaimie Cavanaugh, Daryl James: COVID-19 has states rethinking big hospital favoritism

Substance abuse has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dr. Nancy White wants to help. As a family physician certified in addiction medicine, she has the right skills.

Unfortunately, Alabama regulators told her no in 2020 when she and other investors tried to open Sereno Ridge Recovery, a 16-bed facility in the town of Arab south of Huntsville. The government allows the startup to provide outpatient services, but not residential drug and alcohol treatments.

The arbitrary restrictions, which limit options for families in need, have nothing to do with medical standards. Alabama’s Department of Mental Health already reviewed Sereno Ridge’s qualifications and signed off.

Resistance has come from a separate group of regulators, who represent the business interests of industry insiders. Bradford Health Services, the loudest voice in the campaign to stop Sereno Ridge, has not cited any public health or safety concerns.