James C. Harrington: At MLK’s midnight kitchen table

One of the more important — and often overlooked — moments of the civil rights movement was Martin Luther King Jr.’s midnight “kitchen table experience” in 1956, which shaped his (and our) future.

King was 27 years old and in his second year as pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, within eyesight of the Alabama capitol. He had been helping lead the city bus boycott, which brought an ongoing barrage of death threats to his house, mail and phone. Some days, there were as many as 30 to 40 calls, often in the evening, trying to force him to return back to Atlanta.

King would just lay down the phone and, if at night, go back to bed. But one call, around midnight on Jan. 27, became pivotal for him.

While his wife, Coretta, and their infant daughter slept nearby, the caller, a man, said, “N-----, we’re tired of your mess. And if you aren’t out of this town in three days, we’re going to blow up your house and blow your brains out.”

Shaken more than usual, King, as later recounted, went to their small kitchen, made a pot of coffee, buried his face in his hands and prayed aloud: “Lord, I’m down here trying to do what’s right … But I am afraid … I must confess … I’m losing my courage.”