James Harrington: Path to workplace amenities marked by upheaval

Labor Day 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic looks quite different than in years past. In an ironic way, this year’s holiday weekend underlines the injustice, low pay and poor conditions that many workers face daily. Over the years, we became so used to looking at Labor Day as the end-of-summer three-day weekend that we paid scant attention to the origins of Labor Day in corporate and police violence.
The path to Labor Day reflections began May 3, 1886, when Chicago police killed a union worker and wounded others during a peaceful demonstration pressing for an eight-hour workday. This led to a violent confrontation the next day known as the Haymarket Affair or massacre. Then followed annual commemoration of the event, creating intense public pressure that in 1894 resulted in adoption of a federal holiday paying tribute to American workers
In the late 1800s, the Industrial Revolution raced forward, along the way trampling workers on whom unbridled capitalism so greatly depended. People worked 12-hour days, seven-day weeks, just to put bread on the table. Children as young as 5 toiled in mills, factories and mines, earning a fraction of adult wages for the same work. Poor wages and unhealthy working conditions meant squalid living quarters, virtually no medical care and lousy public education.
Workers, young and old alike, especially the very poor and recent immigrants, had to risk dangerous machinery and working conditions without access to fresh air, sanitary facilities and rest breaks. The wealth of those on the top grew exponentially as did their exploitation of laborers. Manufacturing increasingly supplanted agriculture as the major source of employment. “Old” America needed and welcomed immigrants whose backs would shore up the factory walls and mine shafts and build railroads.
Labor unions, which first appeared in the late 18th century, grew more prominent and vocal. They began organizing strikes and rallies to protest poor working conditions and compel employers to renegotiate hours and pay. Alas, most Americans do not appreciate how hard, long and even bloody the struggle was — how many people went to jail, were beaten, lost their jobs, even died because of the battle of corporations against them. Corporate interests often relied on the police as allies.
Ultimately, the labor movement greatly benefited America. Whatever else you can say about unions, they brought about the five-day workweek, overtime pay, minimum wage, workplace safeguards, paid vacations, sick leave, employer-provided health insurance and other legal protections.
But as the pandemic has struck hard, we see inequities in the workplace continue as before, even worsen. The loopholes corporate America has created still deny critical benefits to far too many citizens. The pandemic has brought another form of unsettling trauma and anxiety to these workers.
The government designates certain workers as “essential,” which means they must work no matter the danger or else lose their jobs without attendant benefits. Yet there’s no “bonus” for this deadly risk, just the same pathetic low salaries. And reliance on undocumented workers continues unabated, all the while denying them any support during the pandemic. How on earth can undocumented workers be both “essential” and “illegal”?
Companies with already huge financial resources were major beneficiaries of federal COVID-19 assistance. Those resources did not “trickle down” to “essential workers.” The only thing that trickled down was COVID-19. Workers, especially those of color, have disproportionately borne the virus’ brunt compared to white-collar workers because the former often have no choice as to working conditions and are compelled by necessity to work, no matter the risk to them or their families. Farmworkers and meatpackers, generally minority folks, are forced to labor with the commensurate rise in their infection rate. If they don’t work, then no unemployment compensation. It’s as close to involuntary servitude as you can get.
This Labor Day should cause us to reflect on the inherent inequities for many workers in our country — and to get serious about doing something to rectify the injustice this pandemic has laid bare.
James Harrington is a human rights attorney and the retired founder of the Texas Civil Rights Project.
