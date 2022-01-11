Jamey L. Yadon: Big picture convictions guide our tasks

Finally, this is not to say that there is no conflict at all between R1 status and Christian identity. There is tension, but it is tension of a very different kind than that discussed by Turner. The pursuit of the R1 label is a pursuit of worldly prestige. Baylor has long sought to be seen as an academically elite university. To do so, a school has to play by the rules of academic prestige rather than the way of Jesus. One of the major aspects of R1 universities is the awarding of doctorates. At present, the market is so saturated with people who hold Ph.D.s that it ought to be obvious that American universities are awarding too many. The same institution that employs most Ph.D.s also produces Ph.D.s. That institution can produce far more doctors than it can employ. As more and more universities have added Ph.D. programs (in the name of prestige), the overproduction of Ph.D.s has gotten worse, leaving many doctors in many fields unemployed. The pursuit of R1 status requires the production of doctorates, but R1 status does not care about the well-being or future prospects of the people holding those degrees. It is therefore in conflict with Baylor’s Christian identity because leadership in the kingdom of God is characterized by humble service, not by dominance and competition.