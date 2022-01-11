Jamey L. Yadon: Big picture convictions guide our tasks

On Dec. 28, the Tribune-Herald published a column by Dr. W. Richard Turner arguing that Baylor, as a sectarian Christian university, should not be a top-ranked (“R1”) research university. There are some critical problems with Turner’s argument. There is a tension between prestige as a research university and Christian identity, but it is very different from the tension Turner perceives.
One error that underlies Turner’s column is the notion that knowledge is truly compartmentalizable — that one area of our knowledge can be isolated from other areas. Knowledge is deeply interconnected in ways that are not always deliberate. Knowledge shapes character and character changes slowly. An atheist does not stop being an atheist and a Christian does not stop being a Christian when they aren’t talking about religion. Even more than other beliefs, what we believe about God impacts the ways we think and act about many things. Only in a limited sense can anyone of any tradition truly set aside what they think about God.
Far from being a reason to distrust research, this is a good thing. Our “big picture” convictions about God, humankind and natural science guide our approach to our “small picture” tasks. For example, our convictions about the purposes of science and the university will have an enormous impact on which research questions we choose to explore. Too often, market forces or cynical national interests decide the course of scientific research. The trend of the last century of industry has been that technology develops to accomplish the same work with fewer workers who have less training. Technological progress has made workers more replaceable and weakened their bargaining position. This was not inevitable, but it was in the economic interests of those with enough wealth to fund research. In their book, “Accessory to War,” Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang have chronicled how astrophysics, at every point in the discipline’s history, has stood in an uncomfortable partnership with militaries. Young scientists might go into astrophysics because of their awe at the universe around us, but “war pays the bills,” say Tyson and Lang. When we try to do research without purposes, motivations or “agendas,” we do not really rid ourselves of them; we merely leave them unexamined.
As a Christian university, Baylor is in a position to say, unabashedly, “We pursue the sciences, and all learning, in the service of Jesus Christ.” By so doing, the university would give itself a leg to stand on in resisting the pressures of markets and militaries. A university that attempts to practice a pure objectivity, with no agenda at all, will be like a ship that attempts to sail in no particular direction at all: it will end up moving in whatever direction the wind happens to blow. Bob Dylan said it well: “It may be the devil, or it may be the Lord, but you’re gonna have to serve somebody.” If we claim to be in no one’s service, even in our learning, we’re kidding ourselves.
Turner’s column also reflects the error that the idea that “God has nothing to do with it” is somehow more neutral or objective than the idea that God matters. He argues that Baylor’s Christian identity compromises its research. But a university that attempts to function as though there were no God or as though God did not matter for its existence has adopted a de facto atheist identity. Why should we be less suspicious of a de facto atheist identity than we are of an admittedly Christian one? Rather than attempting to have no identity at all, let us all humbly acknowledge our convictions so that we can be aware of the ways they impact our work.
Moving beyond the text of the column, the editorial cartoon that the Tribune-Herald staff placed with Turner’s column online was very misleading. The cartoon suggested that Baylor’s Christian identity led it to ignore medical science and take a cavalier attitude toward the COVID-19 pandemic. In reality, Baylor’s response to the pandemic could not have been farther from what the cartoon portrayed. With even a casual stroll around campus, a person can see the millions of dollars of work that the university invested in creating a safe environment for students. For much of the pandemic, masks were required indoors on campus. The Tribune-Herald even reported that Dr. Deborah Birx commended Baylor’s as a model response. Baylor has clearly not acted with disregard for the science.
Finally, this is not to say that there is no conflict at all between R1 status and Christian identity. There is tension, but it is tension of a very different kind than that discussed by Turner. The pursuit of the R1 label is a pursuit of worldly prestige. Baylor has long sought to be seen as an academically elite university. To do so, a school has to play by the rules of academic prestige rather than the way of Jesus. One of the major aspects of R1 universities is the awarding of doctorates. At present, the market is so saturated with people who hold Ph.D.s that it ought to be obvious that American universities are awarding too many. The same institution that employs most Ph.D.s also produces Ph.D.s. That institution can produce far more doctors than it can employ. As more and more universities have added Ph.D. programs (in the name of prestige), the overproduction of Ph.D.s has gotten worse, leaving many doctors in many fields unemployed. The pursuit of R1 status requires the production of doctorates, but R1 status does not care about the well-being or future prospects of the people holding those degrees. It is therefore in conflict with Baylor’s Christian identity because leadership in the kingdom of God is characterized by humble service, not by dominance and competition.
Second, in its pursuit of prestige, Baylor has inadvertently joined the ranks of the guardians of social class in the United States. One way to secure one’s place in the upper echelons of American society is by studying at a prestigious university. But of course, “prestigious” universities are inevitably expensive. Therefore, very few people can secure their social status via education who are not already wealthy. If you want to get rich, go to a fancy school; but if you want to go to a fancy school, it sure helps to be rich. Universities are powerful guardians of the United States’ socioeconomic status quo. In its pursuit of prestige, Baylor has raised tuition (to be fair, so has every other college). Baylor has succeeded in gaining prestige, but in doing so, has left the poor behind and become an inadvertent protector of social class.
Therefore, the real conflict between R1 status and Christian identity is the deep connection of R1 status to wealth and worldly power. Cover to cover, the Bible tells the story of the lifting up of the poor and weak and the bringing down of the powerful. In the United States, “prestigious” universities are those that serve to keep the powerful in power. A university that is being faithful to its Christian identity will seek to serve the poor and the outcast.
Waco resident Jamey L. Yadon graduated from Truett Theological Seminary in 2018 with a Master of Divinity. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Western Kentucky University. He writes a blog at jlyadon.wordpress.com.