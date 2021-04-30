Jan Patterson: The rule of law v. Derek Chauvin

As the events unfolded on the street outside the convenience store on May 25, bystanders, who were strangers to one another and to Floyd, gathered on the nearby curb to observe with shock and horror the manner of the officers’ treatment of George Floyd. Defense counsel described the bystanders’ sidewalk advocacy as threatening.

But the bystanders did not just watch or walk away. They recognized they had a duty: They saw something and they said something. Of all ages and races, they cried out to the police officers. Several called 911 to report the conduct of the police. And subsequently they gave statements to law enforcement authorities, both state and federal, and testified before grand juries and in court.

They saw something. They said something.

Described by the prosecutor in his closing statement as a “bouquet of humanity,” the spectators witnessed Floyd calling for his mother and repeatedly crying that he could not breathe. As the officers pulled Floyd from the back seat of a squad car and restrained him on the cement in a prone position with his arms handcuffed behind him, Floyd struggled to breathe and pleaded with Chauvin, who he called “Mr. Officer.”

His final words were a tearful plea: “Please, I can’t breathe.”