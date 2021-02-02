Jane Hall: Remembering Brian Dodd, the Potter’s Vessel

Brian soon put that dream into action with friend Debbie McElveen. They named their nonprofit organization Potter’s Vessel Ministries, a reference to the Old Testament story in which God told Jeremiah to watch a potter at work as he molded a lump of clay into a useful vessel. The lesson in this passage — that God can mold and help every life to serve a meaningful purpose — resonated deeply with Brian.

For 10 years, Potter’s Vessel Ministries helped more than 2,000 people each year achieve both the mundane and the miraculous. For some, it was as simple as helping them get a needed prescription. Another sought an organ transplant despite having no health insurance. Together, Brian and Debbie made Potter’s Vessel a community catalyst, partner and direct-care provider that served a vast range of people through numerous programs, helping them navigate our complex health care system. They brought health care and social service providers together to learn and to engage with the underserved in our community in new and better ways. Brian was a skilled grant writer, influencer and doer. Debbie, an RN and social worker, worked alongside him to implement programs such as medication assistance, after-school care for homeless children, wellness activities for seniors and many more. Brian never took a salary and Debbie received only meager pay.