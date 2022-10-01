Jared Goldsmith: New carrier envelope for mail-in ballots requires ID

As we approach the Nov. 8 general election, I wanted to take a moment to remind McLennan County voters who are eligible and have chosen to vote by mail about an important change in the rules that affects how you submit your mail-in ballot. Many of you may be aware of these changes, as they originally took effect at the beginning of this year.

For those who are receiving a ballot in the mail, you may notice that the carrier envelope looks different from years past. The carrier envelope is the outer envelope that is signed by the voter on the back flap before mailing the voted ballot back to our office. In years past, this envelope was yellow. Now it is white with a purple stripe located on the left front side of the envelope.

While the voter will still sign the back flap of this new envelope, the voter is required to include additional information on the carrier envelope that was not necessary in years past. This information is to be placed in the newly supplied fields located underneath the carrier envelope back flap (see accompanying picture).

By law, in order for the voter’s ballot to count, at least one of the following required pieces of information must be included on the carrier envelope:

1. The number of your driver’s license, election identification certificate, or personal identification card issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS);

2. The last four digits of your social security number; or

3. A statement that you have not been issued a number described by 1 or 2 above.

You are welcome to provide both types of ID numbers in this section if you choose to do so.

Before sealing and placing your signature on the carrier envelope, do not forget to include this important information. Once the flap is sealed, your provided information will be covered and out of view.

As a reminder, you are eligible to vote by mail in Texas if you are:

65 years of age or older on Election Day;

sick or disabled;

expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

absent from the county during the early voting period and on Election Day;

civilly committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code; or

confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

If you have any questions about ballot by mail procedures, please feel free to reach out to my office at 254-757-5043 or visit our website at www.mclennanvotes.com.