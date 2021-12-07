Jean Anne Booth: Patent trolls are a growing menace to American innovation

If you’ve started a small business in the past few years, chances are you know all too well about patent trolls.

For entrepreneurs here in Texas, patent trolls are now a constant threat, hanging over our heads at all times, with no sign of when or where they might strike next.

Much more harmful than their name would suggest, patent trolls are, in reality, hedge funds and investor-backed shell companies that exist to buy up old, unused patents just so they can use them to file lawsuits accusing legitimate innovators of patent infringement. They don’t build anything, create new jobs or propose new ideas of their own. Their sole purpose is to exploit loopholes in the legal system to generate huge verdicts or settlements for their investors.

In other words, it’s legalized extortion.

As the founder of UnaliWear, a small startup based in Austin that manufactures smartwatches for seniors to wear 24/7 so they can get help in the event of an emergency, I’ve had to deal with patent trolls more times than I can remember.