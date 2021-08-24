Jeff Finkle: COVID-19 vaccinations key to regional economic development

The most recent Gallup poll on the issue from late July found nearly one in five U.S. adults, 18 percent, is vaccine-resistant and stress they are unlikely to change their mind. The percentage holding these views has been stable in recent months. Another 5 percent of Americans also don’t want to be vaccinated but say they could change their mind. So, nearly 60 million U.S. adults are digging in against vaccines just as regions are struggling to put millions back to work.

The dynamic of economic recovery generally tracking vaccination portends worrisome problems for those U.S. regions that already have among the nation’s lowest economic activity and among the greatest vaccine hesitancy. New serious outbreaks of COVID-19, resulting in greater hospitalization rates and deaths, could cause businesses in those areas to curtail operations, jeopardizing economic progress and slamming the disadvantaged who already are struggling to pay the bills.

While a large swath of Americans may be hesitant to get vaccinated, companies are very much focused on investing in those regions that can best meet their needs. And one of those needs is a healthy workforce inoculated against the coronavirus.