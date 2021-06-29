Jennifer C. Braceras: Rapinoe no victim: Women’s team earned more than men’s team

Players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team are paid more than their counterparts on the men’s team. But Megan Rapinoe isn’t letting facts stand in the way of her public relations. campaign to pressure the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) into increasing her salary.

In March, the gold medalist and two-time World Cup Champion complained to Congress and to President Joe Biden that she is a victim of pay discrimination. Later this month, she’ll take her case to the court of public opinion in a new documentary, “LFG,” that will begin streaming on HBO Max.

Unfortunately for Rapinoe, the only court of law to rule on the matter found her claims wanting.

In 2019, Rapinoe and her teammates sued USSF in California federal court, seeking more than $66 million in damages for alleged wage discrimination and discriminatory working conditions. The court found sufficient evidence to allow the players to proceed with their claims of unequal travel and hotel accommodations, medical support, training and other support services. But it dismissed the players’ claims of pay discrimination, finding that the women’s team earned more than the men’s team on both a cumulative and per-game basis.