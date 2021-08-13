Jill Ebstein: How did we become so mean and what are we to do?

While we understand our mood, the difficult question is what can we do. If we were feeling generous, we might harken back to the wisdom of Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” who says: “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view … until you climb in his skin and walk around in it.” Of course, the figurative image of climbing into someone’s skin doesn’t work during COVID-19, but really the point is that our empathy muscles aren’t working well.

The only truth we feel these days is our truth. Like the driver wearing a mask, it’s hard to get beyond our emotional walls, let alone climb around and explore someone else’s.

So if Atticus’ words don’t work for us, let’s try some honest self-centeredness. Consider the unintended consequences of our meanness. If flight attendants leave their jobs, fewer planes will fly. That means fewer options and pricier ones.

And about those restaurants — if we are nice and leave a good tip, we are reminding those who serve us that we appreciate them. They might feel a tad better and our experience might be more positive. It’s a classic “win-win” situation.

What are we to do? I hear my dad’s words, long past but so relevant: “What goes around comes around.”

I’m ready for some good to come around. How about you?

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a Newton, Massachusetts, consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.