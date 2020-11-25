Jill Ebstein: Preparing for a Thanksgiving state of mind

In both medicine and education, access and affordability should both increase. We won’t get it entirely right at first but we will improve the offerings over time.

Our children have become the grown-ups

It’s every parent’s wish to see their children mature to “grown-up” status. Nothing has helped me see this better than COVID-19. Under my children’s guidance, my husband and I understood when and how we could get haircuts.

The children did our grocery shopping until it was deemed safe enough for me to take back the reins. They even started a cousins’ texting group to help guide their chaperoning parents.

Was it annoying sometimes? Definitely. Did I want to say that I had years of experience on them and could exercise my own judgment? Totally. Was it a wonderful revelation that they were now assuming responsibility for our care? Absolutely.

To quote a beloved president, “The torch has passed to a new generation.”

Yes, we are restless, with far too much political and spiritual turmoil. And yet, with effort and perspective, I believe we can find our gratitude.

I think I’ve found mine just in time.

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a Newton, Massachusetts, consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.