Jill Ebstein: Remembering our chief naturalist on Darwin Day

Since Darwin’s publication, there have been countless everyday reminders of evolution at work. Why do ducks have webbed feet? Webbed feet aid in locomotion and propulsion, which is highly beneficial to semiaquatic animals. And it’s not only ducks but gulls, loons, pelicans, penguins, puffins and countless other creatures who have webbed feet.

Why do certain primates possess a prehensile tail? Through evolution, the tail has conferred benefits of strength, flexibility and grip — achieved through particularly robust vertebrae. This has allowed primates to support their entire body with tails alone, enabling them to feed in trees at a great distance from predators.

Interestingly, Darwin struggled as he proceeded to explore his next angle in selection theory. Darwin expanded from “natural selection,” which was a struggle for existence, to “sexual selection,” a struggle for mates. He observed the splendid male peacock’s feathers whose plumage was designed to attract females.