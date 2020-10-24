Jim Henson & Joshua Blank: Time for horse-trading on Texas voting rights

The one notable point of agreement among partisans: the negative impact of misinformation spread on social media. Large, nearly identical majorities of both Republicans and Democrats classified misinformation on social media as a serious problem in the 2020 election.

Texas attitudes have been conditioned by more than loose talk of “rigged elections.” The road to the commencement of voting for the 2020 general election in Texas has been a particularly rough one, buffeted by predictable efforts by the majority party to minimize the vote of groups likely to cast ballots against it. The pandemic has led to increased calls for more flexibility — and in these times, safety — in choosing how to cast a ballot. Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period and allowed mail-in votes to be cast in person to accommodate the public health crisis, but he has fought against almost all other efforts to ease voting.

The merciful end of 2020 might lead to a set of new opportunities in 2021. Regardless of the outcome of the election, the new year will bring yet another legislative session beset with even more political uncertainty than that which defined the 2019 session — and much more fiscal scarcity. It will be a good session for finding things to do that voters notice but that don’t cost much.

The more competitive political system emerging in Texas provides an opportunity for the Legislature to both expand access to the polls and provide some measure of increased election security — something of an old-school legislative horse trade. Admittedly, with no statewide elected officials subject to replacement in 2020, it’s an unlikely prospect that Republican incumbents will create more uncertainty for themselves in 2022. But reforms would bolster trust in the system, which in the end benefits minority parties just as much as it does majority ones — a fact partisans on both sides should consider in a Texas neither as red as it once was, nor likely to be entirely blue in the foreseeable future.

Jim Henson is director of the Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin. Joshua Blank is manager of polling and research at the Texas Politics Project.