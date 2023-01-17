Jim Vaughan: Reaching a lofty reading goal in 2022

On Dec. 16, 2022, I checked out three books from the Santa Fe Public Library. They were the 50th, 51st and 52nd books I read last year.

Reading one book a week in 2022 was a New Year’s resolution inspired by Tribune-Herald entertainment editor Carl Hoover’s 2021 column, “52 weeks, 54 books.” In my retirement years, I’ve been reading 12-15 books annually, so increasing my books-read list to 52 was quite an accomplishment.

The last three books I read were representative of the variety of my reading list: Kostya Kennedy’s “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson,” a new biography revealing little known details of the complex man who broke baseball’s color barrier and became a civil rights hero; Caleb Gayle’s “We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power,” the story of the Creek Nation that in the 1800s both owned slaves and accepted Black people as full citizens; and David Marchick’s “The Peaceful Transfer of Power: An Oral History of America’s Presidential Transitions,” which seemed an appropriate way to end a year dominated by the work of the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that threatened the peaceful transfer of power.

The first book I read in 2022 was “Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding, Its Apocalyptic Weather, Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis,” by Sam Anderson. I could see my own career as a city-builder in some of the real-life characters in this book.

Favorite authors

I’ve been a fan of National Book Award winner Timothy Egan since reading “The Worst Hard Time,” “Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher,” and “The Big Burn,” and hearing his Beal-Russell Lecture at Baylor University in 2013. So I read his account of the West in“Lasso the Wind.” (“They have tried to tame it, shave it, fence it, cut it, dam it, drain it, nuke it, poison it, pave it, and subdivide it,” writes Egan; still, “this region’s hold on the American character has never seemed stronger.”) And I read his latest book, “A Pilgrimage to Eternity,” a personal account of his journey along the Via Francigena from Canterbury to Rome.

I discovered Wallace Stegner, often called the “dean of Western writers,” after moving to Santa Fe. Stegner wrote “American Places” with his son, Page, and Eliot Porter. I read “American Places” and Stegner’s “A Shooting Star” in 2022.

Other books by well-known authors I read included “Tortilla Flat” by John Steinbeck, “The Last Picture Show” by Larry McMurtry, “House of Earth” by Woody Guthrie and “A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety” by Jimmy Carter.

Among the bestsellers I read were Amor Towles’ “The Lincoln Highway,” and his earlier bestseller, “A Gentleman in Moscow.” Both were among my favorite reads, although I had to search the internet for a summary of the latter to make sure I understood the ending.

New Mexico reads

John Nichols’ “The Milagro Beanfield War” is a thinly fictionalized tale about the conflict between Hispanic subsistence farmers and the encroachment by Anglo American development in my adopted Northern New Mexico, later a movie directed by Robert Redford. Another was critically acclaimed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya’s “Bless Me, Ultima,” the semiautobiographical story of a young boy and the curandera — a folk healer — who helps him decide his destiny. Also in this category was Carla Trujillo’s “Faith and Fat Chances,” which takes place in a fictional barrio in Santa Fe where a hilarious cast of locals (including another curandera) fight to prevent a former Santa Fean, now living in California, from leveling the barrio and replacing it with an upscale winery.

As a fan of National Public Radio and former volunteer at KWBU-FM, the NPR station in Waco, I enjoyed reading “Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie : The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.” It was a group biography of four women who wouldn’t be relegated to secretarial positions, ultimately covering some of the biggest stories of the 20th century and in the process making NPR the great news organization it is today. Other biographies I read included Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” Mitch Landrieu’s “In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History” and David Nasaw’s “The Chief: The Life of William Randolph Hearst.” (After reading “The Chief,” I toured Hearst Castle in San Simeon on a road trip to California.)

I also read a number of books on current events: “The World as It Is” by Ben Rhodes, Deputy national security advisor to President Obama; “Tear Down This Myth: The Right-Wing Distortion of the Reagan Legacy” by Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch; “Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America” by journalist Sarah Kendzior; and “Bad Faith: Race and the Rise of the Religious Right” by historian Randall Balmer.

Almost all of the books I read in 2022 were borrowed from the Santa Fe Public Library, a great library where I can order books online, which is good since it’s not as easy to retrieve books from the bottom shelf and get back up these days. And while I do most of my reading in my study at home, the library’s Southwest Reading Room — a beautiful space with historic Mission-style furnishings — is the perfect alternative to reading at home.

I am proud to say I read 52 books last year, because I learned a lot and because reading is good entertainment. But I’ll probably read more like one book a month in 2023.