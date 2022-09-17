Jimmy Dorrell: 30 years under the bridge in Waco, with the poor and marginalized

On the third Sunday of September 1992, Janet and I were humbled to be invited by several men and women experiencing chronic homelessness to come lead a Bible study under the Interstate 35 bridge over South Fourth Street where they lived. For three previous weeks, we had invited them to have breakfast and dialogue with us at the nearby Taco Cabana. Not surprisingly, most of their stories were filled with histories of family chaos, personal pain, rejection, addiction, and mental and physical health challenges. Several of them had been in county or state jails, mostly for petty crimes. They looked rough and their language was a bit crude, but they were remarkably honest about their past and current struggles. Had I grown up with their scars, I would most likely been there with them. With their invitation, on the next Sunday, we sat in a small circle along with five folks in homelessness. Janet led a few songs and got them to participate. I shared a Bible passage from Romans, followed by listening to their views of what they heard and believed. At the end of the hour they decided a second meeting was worthwhile and invited us back. The next week, seven men and a woman showed up. Two more joined in the next week. Each week a few more joined in. Over the next few weeks, a Waco resident attended, and then a Baylor University student sat in. After a few weeks, they began calling it “church under the bridge.” And to our surprise, 30 years later, over 200 worshippers join in each week at Church Under the Bridge.

Prepositions matter. We’re not a church “for” the poor and marginalized. We’re a church “with” the poor and marginalized. In a culture of haves and have-nots, a common assumption is that the primary goal of middle-class churches should be to go help those people who lack what we have a lot of. Naturally that often means giving out money, hygiene kits, blankets and an evangelistic gospel message to the “underclass.” Sadly, they miss the main point — relationships with the poor and marginalized matter most. The piercing irony is that the humble and broken people who they think they help often understand more about the kingdom of God than most of us do.

We forget in the Bible that Jesus often taught eternal truths, citing the qualities that the disenfranchised understand more than us middle-class Christians. He told of the widow with her last few pennies as an example of real generosity. It was only the humble sinner who beat his chest, unable to raise his head toward heaven, whose prayer was heard, not the religious leader whose self-exalted prayer was ignored by God. It was only the mixed-race Samaritan among the healed 10 lepers who came back to thank him while the other beneficiaries went back to their lives in the dominant culture. In a slap to his self-achievement, the law-abiding and religious rich young ruler was told to go sell all he had and come and follow the Lord, but he walked away since the price was too high. Perhaps no other verse in all of Scripture feels more condemning than Jesus’ parable of the goats being sent into eternal fire because they did not see and respond to the needs of the sick, hungry, thirsty, imprisoned and naked, as did the sheep. We GOATs (“greatest of all time”) seem to have a hard time being humble and obedient like lowly sheep do.

From the beginning of the church, we established the ground rule that everyone was valued and could participate. Those in homelessness read the Scripture. Prayer was led by a woman in prostitution. Still another led the song, “Amazing Grace,” though she forgot several of the words.The overhead traffic was so loud that we soon bought a car battery and a Radio Shack microphone to clip to it. The atmosphere was challenging, nothing to which my seminary training gave any insight. How do you create a worshipful atmosphere when a man with schizophrenia talks loudly to himself during the service? How do we talk about forgiving others when someone there stole your sleeping bag and clothing on a cold night? Do you correct a person who uses filthy language or just ignore it?

I was surprised that they asked to start taking an offering, especially since they had heard horror stories of the “clergy” misusing money. To avoid any impropriety, we agreed to pass the collection bucket around without me touching it, but invited anyone at the end to take whatever he or she needed to help themselves eat or buy a bus ticket or some thrift store shoes. On cold days, we brought blankets and sat close to each other. As more attended, we added folding chairs, then weekly sandwiches and coffee. We built relationships. We even learned to play together after church, including a softball or touch football game. We laughed, we cried, we got mad at the injustices and we mourned each time a brother or sister died.

I grew up in the church and, based on the Bible, still believe it is God’s preferred way to impact the sins and injustices of our culture. I believe that the non-Christian, postmodern world is more willing to listen to the teachings of this radical Jesus when Blacks, whites and browns, rich and poor, street-educated or university-educated, gather together to learn to love each other across their differences.

Instead of moving further away from each other based on fear of others, better schools and racial, socioeconomic, denominational and political biases to “get my needs met,” we are called to lose our lives and follow the One who showed us how to live. I even believe that we, the church of Jesus Christ, can redistribute our wealth and giftedness in better ways than toward bigger church buildings and higher pastoral salaries, especially in a city where some 28% of our neighbors live below the federal poverty line.

On Sunday, at our temporary home in the Magnolia Market at the Silos courtyard, Church Under the Bridge will celebrate its 30th anniversary. You are invited. Within the next few months, we will move back to our “new sanctuary” under the Interstate 35 bridge as work at the Fourth-Fifth Street intersection is almost completed. Thanks to your tax dollars, we will have no debt.