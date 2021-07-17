Jimmy Dorrell: Amid confusion, violence, hope endures in Haiti

The Haitians employ several “proverbs” to describe their lives. One Creole proverb: “Lespwa Fe Viv,” which translates to, “Hope makes one live.” What our American eyes could not see in those early days, amidst the challenges and the suffering, were the glimpses of hope that somehow motivated some of the world’s most under-resourced humans we have been privileged to now call our friends.

While many know only our work as Mission Waco, our full title is Mission Waco/Mission World. For more than 28 years our purpose, here and afar, is to empower the poor and the marginalized; engage middle-class folks to become compassionately involved with them; and deal with the systemic issues that keep others poor and powerless. To that end, our departure from the training in Haiti 37 years ago never really ended at all. In fact, it has increased a hundredfold in the same village where our hearts were broken and our eyes opened.