Jimmy Dorrell: Pollyanna and broken systems in Waco

Since our family was one of the few middle-class white families to move in, early on there was suspicion about why we chose to live here instead of the growing suburbs. Slowly, as we constructed an open basketball court on our lot for everyone in the area, those questions were quickly answered. Even the scores of loud teenagers who came to play each day soon learned we cared for them and wanted to build relationships and encourage them. Even last week, a 56-year old African American man met me with his grandkids to ask if we remembered him as a 16-year-old playing on the court and asked if they could play. Of course, they could.

Eleanor Porter’s second book was titled “Pollyanna Grows Up,” the story of more challenges at age 20. Like Pollyanna, we grew up, too, and refused to give into the cynicism and blame of why people are poor. Through the years, we found that life often gets harder for so many folks and broken community systems were failing even more, at least in our neighborhood. Unfortunately, the churches were failing, too, ignoring systemic issues and the call to deepen the courage to enter involvement in these community challenges. On our street, there were numerous young women selling their bodies to survive. Crack cocaine grew to become the drug of choice. A schizophrenic young man came daily to our front door to ask for food. Crime was growing. Living wage jobs were impossible to find. Affordable housing was becoming more and more unaffordable. Mental health services were almost non-existent for the poor. Public transportation was inadequate. Racism and injustices were growing. It was easy to lose our optimism with such deep issues expanding. In it all, we wondered how would Pollyanna keep an overly optimistic attitude and deal with these incredible challenges. In real life, would she become a cynic after 40 years?