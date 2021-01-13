Jimmy Dorrell: Pollyanna and broken systems in Waco

A young college graduate, who had recently become concerned for the poor in Waco, asked to meet with me at the World Cup Café. His enthusiasm to learn more about the realities of our city’s poverty were also coupled with his desire to tell me about an economic initiative he had heard about that might really help the poor and downtown Waco. Needless to say, the next two hours of dialogue were deep and challenging.
The 1913 children’s classic book “Pollyanna” is the story of an 11-year-old orphan girl who learned from her father to look for the good in any situation, no matter how bad it seems. Even after her dad’s death, despite her rich aunt’s mistreatment of her, and after a disabling car wreck, Pollyanna continued to play “The Glad Game.” Her growing optimistic attitude to find the good in any situation even impacted her own village. The book became a classic with several popular Glad Books sequels that followed.
Having moved into our dilapidated North Waco house in the early 1980s, Janet and I soon learned a healthy Pollyannish worldview from so many of our struggling neighbors. With so many odds against them, we often found parents who deeply loved each other. With few resources, they worked hard to pay their bills in their tiny rent houses, put food on the table and get their children an education. Surprisingly, we learned they did not focus on all the bad hands they had been dealt in life, but made the best of it. Because most had no air conditioning in the 100-degree summer weather, they often sat outside in lawn chairs with their neighbors and laughed and talked with each other. Their children sprayed water on each other with the water hoses and played whiffle ball and jumped rope.
Since our family was one of the few middle-class white families to move in, early on there was suspicion about why we chose to live here instead of the growing suburbs. Slowly, as we constructed an open basketball court on our lot for everyone in the area, those questions were quickly answered. Even the scores of loud teenagers who came to play each day soon learned we cared for them and wanted to build relationships and encourage them. Even last week, a 56-year old African American man met me with his grandkids to ask if we remembered him as a 16-year-old playing on the court and asked if they could play. Of course, they could.
Eleanor Porter’s second book was titled “Pollyanna Grows Up,” the story of more challenges at age 20. Like Pollyanna, we grew up, too, and refused to give into the cynicism and blame of why people are poor. Through the years, we found that life often gets harder for so many folks and broken community systems were failing even more, at least in our neighborhood. Unfortunately, the churches were failing, too, ignoring systemic issues and the call to deepen the courage to enter involvement in these community challenges. On our street, there were numerous young women selling their bodies to survive. Crack cocaine grew to become the drug of choice. A schizophrenic young man came daily to our front door to ask for food. Crime was growing. Living wage jobs were impossible to find. Affordable housing was becoming more and more unaffordable. Mental health services were almost non-existent for the poor. Public transportation was inadequate. Racism and injustices were growing. It was easy to lose our optimism with such deep issues expanding. In it all, we wondered how would Pollyanna keep an overly optimistic attitude and deal with these incredible challenges. In real life, would she become a cynic after 40 years?
My conversation with the young college grad soon revealed his awareness of a philanthropist wanting to purchase one of the low-income downtown hotels to eradicate these miscreants from the area and “clean it up” so our city could continue its unprecedented downtown revitalization. He thought urban renewal would eventually help everyone in the community. My question was, “Where will those residents live next?” It seems we are still living with the misconception that a prettier city, more outside visitors, more new businesses and more tax dollars for community infrastructure “lift all boats.” Rarely is that the case. The loss of another place to sleep means very little to those hotel residents. Those experiencing homelessness, severe mental disability, or even the underemployed and minimum-wage earners who cannot access the growing number of better jobs will likely be pushed farther to the side. Even gentrifying the cheaper homes and lots in my neighborhood with new homes may eventually make Waco more attractive, but who are the stakeholders dealing with the systemic injustices that help the rich to get richer and push the poor and marginalized down further?
I still have a Pollyanna spirit and can see good even amidst the bad. I am thankful for so many things in our community. We walk the riverfront and trails of Cameron Park most days. Elm Avenue is emerging. Public education is working hard to uplift the schools. Racial diversity is growing. The arts are growing. Some wages for service folks are increasing. Faster bus routes are planned in the years ahead. And slowly, community leaders and churches are acknowledging the inflated social challenges that still impact the poor and marginalized and need significantly more attention.
Jimmy Dorrell is founder of Mission Waco/Mission World and pastor of Church Under the Bridge. He teaches at Baylor University’s Truett Seminary.