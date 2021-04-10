Jimmy Dorrell: The missing ingredient in today's church

Fifty years later, a creeping postmodern worldview in the West has impacted the church in ways never imagined. According to Christianity Today , “fewer than half of Americans belong to a church,” down from 70% in the mid-1990s and from 50% from just two years ago. While most say they still believe in God, most have lost faith in “organized religion.” Baby boomers, Generation X, millennials, Protestants and Catholics have left for a variety of reasons. Even while the worldwide church is growing, the future of the church in America is filled with uncertainties.

To the “old timers,” cultural change is the problem. To the younger generation, it is the opposite. To them, we have lost our “salt,” “leaven,” and “light” to stand up for what is right, and dialogue about substantive issues. Both the Old and New Testaments challenge the people of God to stand for justice, a rarely preached theme, especially in evangelical churches. “What does the Lord require of you? To act justly, love mercy and walk humbly with our God” (Micah 6:8). “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world” (James 1:27). The early church was constantly confronted with how it should live in the culture. It challenged the apostle Paul, as they sent him out to the non-Jewish world, with the mandate: “Don’t forget the poor.” The disciples paid for their allegiance to the words and actions of Jesus with beatings and even death. Yet the church grew and was known for its compassion for the poor and marginalized.