Jimmy Dorrell: The missing ingredient in today's church

In the late ’60s, our youth director in my home church informed us that no longer could we play volleyball in the outside courtyard in our shorts, unless the shorts were a certain length, because of the potential negative impact it might have on passersby who may not be Christian. Soon after that fiasco, rumors spread one Sunday morning that the Blacks were coming to our white church, a situation much more critical than the length of shorts. Because of our segregated community, few of the church members feared this potential disruption, yet no leaders even mentioned it, and there was certainly no biblical call toward racial reconciliation. Since the Civil Rights Act of 1968 had just been signed by President Johnson and Martin Luther King Jr. had announced the beginning of the Poor People’s Campaign to unite all races, our white congregation was unnerved about the prospects of what lay ahead. Yet there was never a forum in our church to dialogue the implications of change.
In many ways, churches are still trapped in that world of silence, uncertain what to say in the midst of numerous social changes, just wishing that pressing issues would go away. We seemed to be happy just singing songs about God’s love and listening to sermons about heaven where everything would be right. Even back then, the church had been co-opted by a form of civil religion that tied the American flag to faith, white superiority and songs of complicity. Indeed, “give me that old time religion.”
Fifty years later, a creeping postmodern worldview in the West has impacted the church in ways never imagined. According to Christianity Today, “fewer than half of Americans belong to a church,” down from 70% in the mid-1990s and from 50% from just two years ago. While most say they still believe in God, most have lost faith in “organized religion.” Baby boomers, Generation X, millennials, Protestants and Catholics have left for a variety of reasons. Even while the worldwide church is growing, the future of the church in America is filled with uncertainties.
To the “old timers,” cultural change is the problem. To the younger generation, it is the opposite. To them, we have lost our “salt,” “leaven,” and “light” to stand up for what is right, and dialogue about substantive issues. Both the Old and New Testaments challenge the people of God to stand for justice, a rarely preached theme, especially in evangelical churches. “What does the Lord require of you? To act justly, love mercy and walk humbly with our God” (Micah 6:8). “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world” (James 1:27). The early church was constantly confronted with how it should live in the culture. It challenged the apostle Paul, as they sent him out to the non-Jewish world, with the mandate: “Don’t forget the poor.” The disciples paid for their allegiance to the words and actions of Jesus with beatings and even death. Yet the church grew and was known for its compassion for the poor and marginalized.
Non-churchgoers often blame the church for its duplicity of talk without action. Statistically, it is still a segregated institution separated by race, economics and denominationalism. It is a kind of “sleeping giant” that has the potential to lead the culture through the maze of formidable issues facing us today, even when there are a variety of views. Yet, more often than not, we seem to be mostly silent and more concerned with the length of shorts than genuine dialogue.
We are in a unique time as a divided nation of “us” and “them.” Racial injustice, the environmental crisis, voting rights, abortion rights, violence against Asians, mental and physical health care for all, immigration policy, LGBT rights, gun control, the income gap and food insecurity headline the daily news. And while acts of kindness, like providing food and water in a pandemic, are important, it seems few churches are attempting to gather their congregations to have meaningful conversations within their own walls about the systemic issues and what the church can and should do. We often forget that Jesus was a radical in his own culture, turning over the tables in the temple, getting in the face of the compromised, traditional religious leaders, breaking rules on the Sabbath and loving the tax collectors, lepers, prostitutes and his enemies. Even those who did him harm.
In our silence and amid fears of honest discussion about substantive matters, unfortunately we keep doing what we do, while more and more walk away.
Jimmy Dorrell, founder of Mission Waco, is pastor of Waco’s Church Under the Bridge.