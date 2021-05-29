Jimmy Dorrell: Using God to justify our misguided desires

Piety wrapped in selfishness creates civil religion that can justify almost any wrong or distorted view. It often finds ways to use the Bible and phrases like “my God says” as foundational proofs. As a child, I heard Bible verses that were used to defend racism, even the superiority of white people. I have watched televangelists use backroom sensationalism to defend accumulating shocking amounts of money and then flaunt their greed and materialism as a sign of God’s favor. I have observed American Christians buy into the lie that we are somehow more important to God than other nations, giving credence to the “God is on our side” belief. And now, more than ever, we are witnessing a distorted view of Christianity across our nation that defends hate, rebellion, insurrection and taking up arms as the way to defend ourselves in God’s name. As Ernest Benn said, “Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.”