Jimmy Dorrell: Waco's gentrification forcing its poor into the streets

I stood in the parking lot of the Oak Lodge Motor Inn at 7 a.m., talking with several residents about the recent announcement that the wrecking ball would soon demolish the 72-unit low-income motel where they lived. The middle-aged woman I spoke to had just ended a slow night of selling her body to pay her weekly rent. She had not eaten, so I handed her $5 for breakfast, just as two police cars drove by and saw us talking. I could just imagine the headlines in the newspaper the following day: “Local pastor arrested for solicitation.” Moments later, I met “Jesus,” a man with schizophrenia who told me he would deliver McLane Stadium to my front door by Sunday and then fry the devil. Less dramatic was my next conversation with a homeless veteran who slept nightly on cardboard on the back side of the apartments. Though he had served in the armed forces for several years, he had no money, no family, no hope of what would come next.
Other tenants waved and greeted me as the morning passed. Most of them knew that the day was coming when they would be forced to put their clothes and few possessions in a shopping cart and look for another place, just days before the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new $9 million project to redevelop the property. Other tenants refused to believe that their unkempt lodging was really being sold, since they had heard such rumors before and it never happened. They would all soon learn that of the 14 lower-income hotels in the Waco area with rooms for rent, only two rooms were available.
Gentrification is the transformation of low-income properties to middle- or upper-class urban structures that displaces long-time residents. It has been used since the early Roman empire in the third century, when the “gentry,” those persons of “gentle birth,” used their wealth and influence to acquire affordable space and commercial development. Though often producing an image of positive change to blighted areas, the downside creates a social nightmare for the poor and marginalized. Today in America, there is a shortage of 7.2 million affordable housing units for extremely poor families; 75% of those who find housing pay over half of their income for shelter. Over 500,000 people are now homeless. Even though housing is the most cost-effective strategy to reducing generational poverty, there is no state or county where a renter working full time at minimum wage can afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
In 1976, my wife and I moved into a large, old, deteriorating house in North Waco that cost us only $12,500 to purchase. White flight had sent homeowners searching for a “better neighborhood” in the suburbs as people of color moved in. In the early days of Mission Waco, the organization was frequently asked to purchase vacant lots and small houses by those who had abandoned the area. We created a small, nonprofit community development corporation (now called Grassroots Community Development) to build new housing in the area for lower-income residents and even helped first-time homebuyers secure loans. Habitat for Humanity and NeighborWorks joined in the formidable task. Well over a hundred homes, mostly affordable housing, were built in the years following. With the help of compassionate donors, we renovated the old porno theater, two bars, the liquor store and predatory convenience store. Some 30 years later, North Waco has emerged as a thriving mixed-income, mixed-race area.
Ironically, gentrification has slowly crept through our own back door. As local tour vans now stop on the corner of North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue to tell the stories of neighborhood transformation to visitors from all over America, some of those same tourists have since become entrepreneurs who recognized the “good deals” of low-cost real estate in North Waco that can be purchased and flipped for economic gain. New, more expensive houses are filling empty lots. Streets are being repaired, now with painted bicycle lanes. And forty years later my own $12,500 house is now appraised at $288,000.
Some studies in urban design suggest that local city and state governments ultimately choose between being a “market city” or a “people city.” Market cities like Houston and Dallas focus on landing the big employers who create jobs and pay better salaries and accept the “trickle down” belief that everyone in the city will benefit, though often the poor are underserved. “People cities” focus more on the quality of life of their whole communities, not just those who are middle class. These cities provide more urban green space and activities for both rich and poor. Research shows they have less crime, better environmental standards and focus on overcoming inequalities. While most cities try to balance these primary approaches, just one of them tends to dominate.
With few housing options for the Oak Lodge tenants and the significantly large poor population of Waco to move into, why is Waco not focusing on building more affordable housing as a priority? It seems easier to “blame the victim” than to seriously consider long term alternatives. Unless some significant changes occur soon, more and more families will silently move into our streets, while the ribbon cuttings continue to gain headlines. Waco’s booming economy and designation as one of the top ten emerging housing markets means nothing to the displaced tenants at Oak Lodge.
Jimmy Dorrell is co-founder and president emeritus of Mission Waco/Mission World and, since 1992, pastor of Waco’s famous Church Under the Bridge. His books include “Commonwealth: Transformation through Christian Community Development.” He received the Baylor University Alumni Abner V. McCall Humanitarian Award and was given the Baylor Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017.
Unless some significant changes occur soon, more and more families will silently move into our streets, while the ribbon cuttings continue to gain headlines.