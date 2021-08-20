Jimmy Dorrell: Waco's gentrification forcing its poor into the streets

I stood in the parking lot of the Oak Lodge Motor Inn at 7 a.m., talking with several residents about the recent announcement that the wrecking ball would soon demolish the 72-unit low-income motel where they lived. The middle-aged woman I spoke to had just ended a slow night of selling her body to pay her weekly rent. She had not eaten, so I handed her $5 for breakfast, just as two police cars drove by and saw us talking. I could just imagine the headlines in the newspaper the following day: “Local pastor arrested for solicitation.” Moments later, I met “Jesus,” a man with schizophrenia who told me he would deliver McLane Stadium to my front door by Sunday and then fry the devil. Less dramatic was my next conversation with a homeless veteran who slept nightly on cardboard on the back side of the apartments. Though he had served in the armed forces for several years, he had no money, no family, no hope of what would come next.