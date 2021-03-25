Joe Martin: Mentor program takes aim at attrition in Texas high school coaching ranks

In addition, the University of Texas is joining this effort with a research study, following the initial mentees through the program to create recommendations that THSCA can then implement to improve the initiative.

In 2022, THSCA will expand the number of mentees to 54. We are also expanding ISDs next year to 10 and will be adding Waco, Wichita Falls and North East in San Antonio.

To achieve our goal to expand tenfold within three years, THSCA is actively seeking the support of corporate partners and sponsors to build and maintain the curriculum and career development advancement for teachers. Those who have already joined us in this effort include the College Football Playoff Foundation, as the first financial contributor; the Cotton Bowl, as a matching contributor; and the Dallas Cowboys, as a contributor and partner.

As our nation undergoes unprecedented change, coaching is more difficult today than ever. Texas remains one of only a few states where high school coaches must also be certified teachers. The ROCK program intends to address issues that have discouraged some of those who are new to our profession and to encourage our best young talent to keep coaching.

A coach impacts more lives in a year than the average person does in a lifetime. To strengthen and preserve high school coaching in the immediate future, we’ve all got to do something right now. It starts with keeping great young coaches in our profession. At THSCA this is our number one priority.

Joe Martin is executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association.