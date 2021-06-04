John Collier: Natural gas should remain cornerstone of Texas energy policy

Everyone in the U.S. has benefited greatly from the shale revolution. Without it, we would have remained energy dependent and the world’s largest importer of oil. We would have certainly become a large importer of liquid natural gas from OPEC+ countries. Abundant, low-cost American gas has lowered the cost of living for all citizens and has improved our competitiveness in the world economy. Shale gas has led to a rejuvenation of manufacturing and many foreign companies are escaping high energy costs abroad to invest within in the United States.

According to a report prepared for the Department of Energy, CO2 emissions in the U.S. power sector have decreased over 33% since 2005, while natural gas-fired electricity has increased by 108% during the same time. This is largely due to clean-burning natural gas replacing coal-fired power plants.

Since no new coal or nuclear plants are being built, natural gas makes up the majority of the dispatchable power supply in Texas. That means its output can easily be increased or decreased as needed to meet demand for electricity, known as a baseload power supply. Wind and solar can flood the grid when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing, but they disappear quickly if there is significant cloud cover or minimal wind.