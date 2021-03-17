John Doggett: Embracing ‘The Eyes’ is a step in overcoming UT’s racist past

I have spent more than three decades working hard to change the culture at the university by being a role model for all of my students. In far too many cases, I have been the first Black professor that some of my students have ever had.

Why is that important? I have spent more than three decades on the ground fighting to turn this university into a place that belongs to all of us.

We have made tremendous progress. UT is a better place. And many of our old traditions are now traditions that are embraced by — might I even say, loved by — all of us.

Does that mean our work is done? Of course not. What it does mean, however, is that we who work and study at UT will focus on the everyday work of change.

We will continue to be the change that we want to see at UT.

Revolutions are won by those who know the real history of an institution. Revolutions are won by those who are disciplined. Revolutions are won by people who are fighting on the ground.

At UT, we say: “What Starts Here Changes the World.” That is not just a marketing slogan for me. It is why I teach at UT. So, I will continue to proudly sing “The Eyes of Texas” because our fight is to take all that is this university and make it ours. Including “The Eyes of Texas.”

John Doggett is a distinguished senior lecturer in the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.