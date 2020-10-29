John Feffer: COVID-19 chaos just warmup for calamity ahead

Americans are rightly upset that their country, with only 4 percent of the world’s population, has suffered 20 percent of the world’s deaths. China and South Korea have already restarted their economies while the United States still struggles to return to some semblance of normality.

Donald Trump promised to make America great again. In no election in recent memory has the gap between campaign promise and political reality been so enormous. Incredibly, the president spent his term deriding experts and their scientific advice. He has minimized the threat of COVID-19 even to the point of endangering his own life and the lives of those around him. He shrugged off the U.S. death count with a cavalier “it is what it is.”

If Trump loses in November, it will largely be because of his handling of the pandemic. With voters braving the disease to line up on Election Day or sending in an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, Nov. 3 will go down in history as the “pandemic election.”