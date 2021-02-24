John Fletcher: When Grant Teaff outdueled Rush Limbaugh

Coach Teaff was immediately gracious and really excited to share the podium with Limbaugh. “Johnny, I only have one request: I want to bat last,” Teaff said.

Next, I called Tyler with the good news, to which he asked, “Is he sure that he wants to follow Rush Limbaugh, one of the most gifted communicators of all time?”

I confirmed the request, and Tyler agreed.

That evening, I sat next to a man who was not familiar with Grant Teaff.

“I sure wouldn’t want to be this Teef (he didn’t know how to pronounce Grant’s name) fellow, following such a big-time speaker.,” he said.

Limbaugh spoke first, and he was as dynamic and eloquent as I would have hoped. He told stories and shared a philosophy that pleased the audience.

Tyler then introduced Coach Teaff, who captivated the audience by sharing how he grew up in Snyder, Texas, listening to legendary broadcasters that included Kern Tips, during his college years, and Baylor legend Frank Fallon.

Coach Teaff said, “I fell in love with football because of WBAP. By age 8, I knew I wanted to play football. By age 10, I knew I wanted to coach football in the Southwest Conference. At the University of Texas!”