John Fortier: Abolishing the filibuster unlikely to happen

Could abolishing the filibuster to enact the For the People Act be the one reform of Senate procedure to unlock more ambitious democracy reforms? This is the dream of many congressional Democrats, but likely a dream that will be unfulfilled.

Democrats are enthused by beating Donald Trump, unexpectedly winning two Georgia runoff races, and taking control of the presidency and both houses of Congress for the first time since 2010. Yet that enthusiasm should be tempered by the 50-50 Senate, understandable resistance to doing away with the filibuster, and a democracy reform bill, the For the People Act, that is too big, raises significant federalism concerns and lacks bipartisan support.

Many familiar arguments against the filibuster might prevail even if Democrats had a larger majority in the Senate. What would Republicans do in the absence of the filibuster in the future when they are in the majority? Would it change the character of the Senate to make it more majoritarian like the House and thereby take away important prerogatives of individual senators? Would it undermine bipartisanship in the Senate by encouraging Senate majorities to pass measures on a majority vote rather than seeking some votes from the minority?