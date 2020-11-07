John Hellerstedt & Diana L. Fite: Flu shot crucial as COVID-19 cases swell locally

We want you to protect yourself against the flu because we’ve seen how devastating it can be. Thanks to the flu shot, close to 58,000 people avoided having to go to the hospital during the 2018-19 flu season. Thanks to the flu shot, about two of every five older adults won’t have to be hospitalized because of the flu. Thanks to the flu shot, three of four children could avoid a stay in a hospital intensive care unit. Eight in 10 adults could avoid the ICU by getting a flu shot too.

If you do get sick, the flu vaccine helps make your symptoms milder and helps you recover faster. That’s especially important if you’re a parent or caretaker of older family members. Seeing the people we love suffer from a disease like the flu is hard. It’s even harder when you’re too sick to care for them.

The flu is most dangerous for people who are elderly or living with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease and diabetes. People with underlying health conditions should get a flu shot as soon as possible so they can stay healthy. Pregnancy also can increase the risk of flu complications. The flu shot is safe for pregnant women. It lowers their risk of flu illness and hospitalization by as much as 40%. Plus, when a pregnant woman gets a flu shot, her baby will be protected from the flu for several months after birth.