John Hellerstedt & Diana L. Fite: Flu shot crucial as COVID-19 cases swell locally

The year 2020 has been a hard one. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed loved ones, made many Texans sick and upended our lives.
Now we face another big threat — flu season. Each year in the United States, the influenza virus kills or hospitalizes thousands of people and makes millions sick. Our physicians and other health care professionals remain busy caring for COVID-19 patients. They don’t want to start seeing lots of flu patients too. That could stretch our health-care system to the breaking point. They want you to get the care you need, when you need it.
“I’d like to say we have plenty of beds, we have plenty of staff,” Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer of Ascension Providence, said last week during a press briefing representing both Waco hospitals. “As we begin to see flu season picking up, some of these hospital beds will be occupied by people with flu as they are every year, so it begins to put a bit more strain on both our hospital systems as we try to manage through what’s normally a busy season, and on top of that COVID patients as well.”
The good news: You have the power to prevent the flu. The same actions we use to fight COVID-19 also fight the flu: Wear a mask, wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when you’re sick and keep at least six feet from people you don’t live with.
Luckily, we already have a strong tool to help protect us from the flu — the influenza vaccine or flu shot. This year, more than ever, it’s important to get a flu vaccine to protect yourself, your family and your community. A flu shot lowers your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital and dying from flu. It’s recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older.
We want you to protect yourself against the flu because we’ve seen how devastating it can be. Thanks to the flu shot, close to 58,000 people avoided having to go to the hospital during the 2018-19 flu season. Thanks to the flu shot, about two of every five older adults won’t have to be hospitalized because of the flu. Thanks to the flu shot, three of four children could avoid a stay in a hospital intensive care unit. Eight in 10 adults could avoid the ICU by getting a flu shot too.
If you do get sick, the flu vaccine helps make your symptoms milder and helps you recover faster. That’s especially important if you’re a parent or caretaker of older family members. Seeing the people we love suffer from a disease like the flu is hard. It’s even harder when you’re too sick to care for them.
The flu is most dangerous for people who are elderly or living with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease and diabetes. People with underlying health conditions should get a flu shot as soon as possible so they can stay healthy. Pregnancy also can increase the risk of flu complications. The flu shot is safe for pregnant women. It lowers their risk of flu illness and hospitalization by as much as 40%. Plus, when a pregnant woman gets a flu shot, her baby will be protected from the flu for several months after birth.
Talk with your doctor about any questions or concerns you might have about the flu shot. Many places in Texas offer free or low-cost flu shots, whether you have health insurance or not. Texas Vaccines for Children and the Adult Safety Net Program have vaccines available for people who are uninsured or underinsured. You can also dial 2-1-1 to find out where to get a flu shot in your community or visit 211Texas.org or vaccinefinder.org.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is also partnering with the State of Texas and City of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week, you can get tested at Antioch Church, 505 N. 20th St., and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave. Meanwhile, please encourage your family, friends, coworkers and everyone you know to get a flu shot. Together we can create a healthier and safer Texas.
John Hellerstedt, M.D., is Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner. Diana L. Fite, M.D., is president of the Texas Medical Association.
