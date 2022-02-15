John Hoberman: Olympics’ embrace of authoritarian regimes makes doping scandals inevitable

The Beijing Winter Olympics have been thrown into turmoil by a literally microscopic anomaly: the presence of a drug in the body of a 15-year-old girl. We have seen this before. “This is a very complicated and controversial situation,” the coach of skater Kamila Valieva told the news media.

In fact, it is really quite simple: An adult with official responsibility, following a long tradition in Olympic sport, put a doping drug into a child. The “complicated” sequel is the frantic attempt to explain this criminal act.

But there is something far more scandalous that makes tawdry doping scandals inevitable. There has been little attention on the International Olympic Committee and its two affiliated regulators, which leaves their legitimacy and their authority unchallenged and intact. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) were ostensibly created by the IOC to do something about the doping epidemic in Olympic sport and to resolve the wide range of legal disputes that arise within the “Olympic Family.”