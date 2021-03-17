John Kass: Teachers union boss in California caught taking daughter to private school becomes poster boy for school choice

“Meet Matt Meyer. White man with dreads and president of the local teachers’ union,” Guerrilla Momz tweeted out over the weekend. “He’s been saying it is unsafe for *your kid* to be back at school, all the while dropping his kid off at private school.”

In response, Meyer told a local public radio station, “I have my 2-year-old in preschool. Unfortunately, there are not public schools for kids her age.”

Fair enough. But if there were such programs in his local public school, his daughter couldn’t attend because she’d be locked out by daddy.

There are many dedicated public schoolteachers and union members who realize the damage being done. And yet in lockdown states, they’re paid to not show up in the classroom.

Wokers and workers

Yet what of the children of union electricians and carpenters, union sanitation workers who pick up the garbage, union grocery store clerks, cops, firefighters and others? Their parents can’t work on Zoom.

And the guy with the double standard is but one member of a great woke pandemic herd. They shout: “Rules for thee, but not for me.”