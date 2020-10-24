John Tures: Herd immunity push has plenty of pitfalls

There are many ways to deal with a threat. One of the least sophisticated strategies is to simply attempt to overwhelm your opponent with superior numbers. In the military, it’s a “human wave attack.” Its counterpart in dealing with pandemics is known as “herd immunity.” Both strategies needlessly sacrifice large numbers of human beings and can still manage to fail.

Human wave attacks can be found in World War I battles like The Somme Offensive or the Communist Chinese front in the Korean War or even the Iranian hordes against Iraq in the 1980s war. All led to shocking numbers of deaths and did not accomplish their goals, which is why most smart military leaders dismiss disastrous strategy.

Supporters of “herd immunity” press for a similar blunder, this time in the realm of medicine and science. The idea is that many people get sick, somehow we’ll magically develop immunity to COVID-19 on our own and the virus will simply fail to infect new people and peter out.