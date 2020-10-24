John Tures: Herd immunity push has plenty of pitfalls

There are many ways to deal with a threat. One of the least sophisticated strategies is to simply attempt to overwhelm your opponent with superior numbers. In the military, it’s a “human wave attack.” Its counterpart in dealing with pandemics is known as “herd immunity.” Both strategies needlessly sacrifice large numbers of human beings and can still manage to fail.
Human wave attacks can be found in World War I battles like The Somme Offensive or the Communist Chinese front in the Korean War or even the Iranian hordes against Iraq in the 1980s war. All led to shocking numbers of deaths and did not accomplish their goals, which is why most smart military leaders dismiss disastrous strategy.
Supporters of “herd immunity” press for a similar blunder, this time in the realm of medicine and science. The idea is that many people get sick, somehow we’ll magically develop immunity to COVID-19 on our own and the virus will simply fail to infect new people and peter out.
“We’re talking about something that... basically would be relying upon an outbreak that would lead to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans,” says William Hanage, an epidemiologist in the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in Kate Baggaley’s Popular Science article. “The numbers of people who would be rendered vulnerable to this are surely larger than anybody should be prepared to accept.”
All we can expect is a lot of death plus overcrowded hospitals swamping our health-care system and available beds with no guarantee it will work.
“There’s also no evidence that a single sweep of the virus through the population would lead to herd immunity,” says Sten Vermund, dean of the Yale School of Public Health, also in Popular Science. “It’s a complete myth that you can just let the epidemic rage, protect the vulnerable and achieve herd immunity. What may happen is… you fill the hospitals, you fill the morgues and then next year it happens again.
“You’re not going to get enough people infected to achieve herd immunity and therefore you’ll have done it all for nothing.”
And we haven’t even begun to cover comorbidities.
The United Kingdom tried it, then wisely abandoned it during the COVID-19 pandemic: “Achieving herd immunity would require well over 47 million people to be infected in the UK. Current estimates are that COVID-19 has a 2.3% case-fatality rate and a 19% rate of severe disease (as noted by JAMA). This means that achieving herd immunity to COVID-19 in the UK could result in the deaths of more than a million people with a further 8 million severe infections requiring critical care.” This comes from an article by Jeremy Rossman, Honorary Senior Lecturer in Virology and President of Research Aid Networks at the University of Kent.
By the way, that’s more deaths than the United Kingdom lost during World War II in terms of military and civilian deaths.
Supporters claim it “succeeded” in Sweden, but all it succeeded in doing was giving Sweden a higher death rate than its neighbors. Stung by criticism, a Swedish diplomat claimed that his country wasn’t trying to achieve herd immunity with its policies.
Some are proposing that we try to get as many people as possible to catch the coronavirus without a working vaccine or cure. They assume that people who caught it once can’t catch it again (wrong) and that we won’t have to face a mutated strain. Our death rates would top our Spanish influenza fatalities, which dropped our national life expectancy by more than a decade. Let’s return to the practical policies of wearing masks and physical distancing to supplement a true vaccine and cure for COVID-19 when it really comes.
John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is @JohnTures2
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!