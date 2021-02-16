Jon Decker: For real health care reform, Biden should break up with big Insurance

If Biden wants to enact meaningful health care reform that lowers costs, increases patient access, and boosts innovation, he should cut ties with the insurance industry. A great first gesture would be to reject international price referencing, which calls for importing foreign drug price controls to America. AARP continues to push for this rule, even though it will reduce research and development on new cures in disease areas such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, diabetes and more. This plan does not serve seniors’ interests — but it does (in the short term) line the pockets of AARP’s corporate benefactor.

A second step would be to defend the proposed “rebate rule,” which is currently working its way through the federal regulatory process, which lowers the cost of prescription medications by eliminating anti-kickback safe harbors for drug rebates, and instead provides those savings directly to consumers at the pharmacy counter.

Cutting out this healthcare “middle man” would be a big step toward lowering costs. But naturally, it is opposed by AARP, which prefers the rebate goes to its financial partner instead of seniors.

Real health care reform is achievable, but only if Biden breaks up with Big Insurance. Let’s make sure we hold him accountable.

Jon Decker is executive director of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.