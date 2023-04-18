While the adoption of name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation has introduced significant change to the college athletics landscape, it brings noteworthy opportunities into the entrepreneurial sphere as well. In July of 2021, when nearly half a million college athletes across the country became eligible to enter the market and be economically free, we knew that this would have implications for Waco.

We’ve been watching as an entirely new industry develops around the country. It’s a contested space, with opinions and emotions running high on all sides as previous business models and ways of operating have permanently shifted. The sheer number of governing bodies that have a stake in directing NIL activity demonstrates the complicated regulatory environment that exists, with each university having its own interpretation of the rules, the NCAA continually updating its policy and each state having its own statutes on top of that. Adding to the mix, a congressional hearing last month was the first of its kind related to college sports on Capitol Hill in at least two years, proof that more change is on the horizon.

Since its inception, Startup Waco has operated with the mission to be a catalyst of economic growth by serving high-growth startups, small businesses and students in Central Texas. Our programs have been supporting student entrepreneurs of all kinds long before student-athletes became eligible to enter the maker economy.

From partnering with the Baylor University business school for the New Venture Competition and Baylor Angel Network to host high school field trips, and supporting Triple Win Waco, Startup Waco has always been invested in the growth and development of the students in our community. When NIL legislation passed, we saw an opportunity to further our reach and equip a whole new set of students with skills and entrepreneurial expertise.

We created GXG, our student-athlete development program, to stand apart from similar organizations who participate in NIL opportunities. Through GXG, student-athletes have access to meaningful programs, individualized incubators and supportive training resources that holistically develop the entrepreneurial skills necessary for long-term success. In this way, we’ve seen that the benefit student-athletes receive is so much more than profits of their name on a jersey.

In addition to being a holistic entrepreneurial development program, we designed the GXG program to connect Baylor student-athletes with citywide opportunities in a way that truly benefits all parties involved. When student-athletes have the ability to speak on their own behalf, they can use their platforms to shed light on and uplift the movements and organizations that are meaningful to them. An example is the way Baylor men’s basketball Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is using his platform to elevate the great work of Talitha Koum in our community at their Rise Up! Higher event.

Not only does GXG enable student-athletes to use their voices for community advocacy, but it is also designed to offer a comprehensive support system that will encourage them to maximize their own potential by conceptualizing, creating and growing new businesses here in Waco. When student-athletes create and scale new businesses, they not only uplift our local economy, but they position Waco as a thriving place of commerce and opportunity — a place where others should plant roots and scale.

It’s an exciting time to be in Waco. We can feel the energy, and we know that so many are on the cusp of bringing their dreams to fruition. Our hope is that every entrepreneur — including student-athletes — will be equipped with the tools and resources they need to succeed.