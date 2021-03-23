Jonah Goldberg: America's patriotism deficit

Say what you will about America’s shortcomings, we clear the bar of this sort of thing quite easily. And Blinken, whose stepfather was the only Holocaust survivor among the 900 children in his Polish school, surely knows this.

Defending America

Sure, Blinken is right that one of the things that distinguishes America is our willingness to debate and confront our shortcomings in the open. But this defense of America seems off point in the face of China’s genocidal policies.

It’s possible Blinken’s rejoinder was so anemic because he was sandbagged (which would raise questions about their situational awareness and preparation).

But what really worries me is that Blinken does know better but felt he couldn’t defend America more robustly for fear of eliciting a backlash from the left. American elites, in both parties, have lost the single most important ingredient of soft power: the ability to speak the language of patriotism convincingly. Soft power is the ability to lead by example, to convince and co-opt rather than coerce through military means — and that requires self-confidence. And to paraphrase Hillel the Elder, if America is not for itself, who will be for America?