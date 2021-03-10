Jonah Goldberg: Bipartisan dysfunction is fueling reckless spending sprees

Similarly, the idea that Americans have been told they were “on their own” is ahistorical claptrap.

The $1.9 trillion is just the latest installment in an unprecedented spending spree. This time last year, Congress passed the CARES Act, which spent more than $2 trillion on relief. In December, Congress extended the act to the tune of an additional $900 billion. That’s slightly more than the entire GDP of Turkey ($852 billion).

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell fairly chastised the Democrats for passing another round of massive spending on a party-line vote. “In 2020, we passed five historic pandemic rescue packages totaling $4 trillion,” he said. “Not one of them got fewer than 90 votes in the Senate or about 80 percent of the House.”

No one told Americans they were “on their own.”

McConnell is also right that it would take a hernia-inducing effort to connect some of the rescue plan’s provisions to the pandemic, such as $130 billion for K-12 education, even though $113 billion of education subsidies from earlier relief packages are still unspent. There’s $30.5 billion for mass transit, including $1.7 billion for Biden’s beloved Amtrak. No wonder House Majority Whip James Clyburn has said the pandemic creates “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”