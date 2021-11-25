Jonah Goldberg: I left Fox News after 12 years. Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ was the final straw

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes.

We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.

The sudden part came thanks to Fox host Tucker Carlson’s streaming special “Patriot Purge.” It’s a perfect example of propaganda that weaves half-truths into a whole lie. It insinuates that the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol might have been a “false flag operation,” orchestrated by the FBI or the Deep State. Worse, it suggests the Biden administration is coming for the real patriots — i.e. Trump voters. “The domestic war on terror is here,” says one of the “experts” in “Patriot Purge.” “It’s coming after half of the country.”

This dangerous nonsense was the last straw for me (and Steve). It was an unhappy decision for us. We have many friends at the network and there are many people, particularly on the news side, that do good, honest journalism.