Jonah Goldberg: Putin’s wish and the consequences he can’t control

It’s often said that Putin “has all the cards” in the Ukrainian crisis. This is true, if you mean that he’s the primary driver of events. But driving events and having mastery over them are two very different things.

We should do everything short of putting U.S. troops in Ukraine to deter Putin because an all-out invasion would be a humanitarian and geostrategic catastrophe. But it’s also hard to see how all-out war would end well for Putin. The Ukrainians will fight. And there’s no reason to believe the Russian people want to see Russians die by the thousands to kill Ukrainians by the tens of thousands.

It’s worth noting that Putin has gone to extraordinary lengths to hide the Russian casualties of his military forays, because he recognizes how brittle public support for his rule really is. Western sanctions would further cripple Russia economically and any hopes that NATO would continue to whither as a military force would probably vanish.

The Biden administration has made mistakes so far. It should have issued new sanctions the moment Putin started to amass troops on the Ukraine border. It shouldn’t have surrendered in Afghanistan the way it did.