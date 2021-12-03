Jonah Goldberg: The hypocrisy of Democrats’ ‘Build Back Better’ bill giving the rich a colossal tax cut

These high-tax states and localities need rich people to pay for everything from generous benefits to public-sector unions, unfunded pensions and bloated bureaucracies. The SALT deduction reduces the incentives for the wealthy to vote with their feet. But it doesn’t eliminate them, which is why so many people are fleeing high-tax states like California and New York for low-tax ones like Florida and Texas. Of course, they’re not all tax fugitives; some are leaving because of issues like affordability and business regulation, which are also problems for blue-model jurisdictions.

On another level, the SALT deduction also helps mask and subsidize bad state and local taxation and spending decisions.

Indeed, much of Build Back Better is made to appeal to the blue-model coalition. A massive tax credit for electric cars can be rationalized in the context of climate change, but it also serves blue-state voters, who own the lion’s share of electric vehicles. Likewise, the child-care provisions in the bill could disqualify many religious institutions from receiving federal subsidies because of federal nondiscrimination statutes — despite the fact that more than half (53%) of families that rely on such services do so through religiously affiliated institutions. This reflects another example of favoring Democratic interest groups.