Jonah Goldberg: To win, Trump must disappoint his biggest fans

The second reason is more practical. If you want to make this your lifelong vocation, you need to protect your credibility. Fans can change their minds on a dime, and that’s fine. But if you’re a writer or commentator, you have something your audience doesn’t have: a track record on paper, pixels or video. There’s nothing wrong with changing your mind when warranted. But if you change your views solely to pander to your audience, the only people who will find you credible are the people who don’t care about credibility.

Now, in fairness, some folks to whom I’ve given this advice haven’t followed it, and they’ve done quite well giving the customers what they want. I don’t think these people are helping the country or their cause, but if you don’t care about that and you’re really good at cultivating fan adoration, you can make a nice living — indeed a much better living than I’m making.

Politicians are a little different, of course. For most of them, the top priority is getting elected. That changes the equation. I don’t think it absolves them from the obligation to tell the truth — or the obligation to put the needs of constituents and the country ahead of their own — but you can see how seductive it might be to tell voters what they want to hear rather than what they need to hear. That illuminates why so many people distrust and dislike politicians.