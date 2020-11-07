Jonah Goldberg: Trump was right, election was all about him

One of the defining features of pro-Trump apologetics is to hold everybody but Trump to standards of decorum, honesty and good character. If you complain about Trump’s unreasonableness you’re the one being unreasonable. “Get over it. That’s just who he is.”

One problem with this argument is that it assumes Trump is owed loyalty from those who don’t like his behavior or many of his policies, while Trump owes nothing to them. As with a king, fealty should only run one way, and he shouldn’t have to do anything he doesn’t want to do to earn the support of those who find his schtick tiresome or odious. Trump said many times that he could act presidential if he wanted to, but that would be “so boring.” Heaven forbid a president be forced to do something boring for the good of the country or his party.

This attitude, both on Trump’s part and among his boosters, served him better than many of us expected. He attracted new voters to the GOP and kept most of the party with him. But it wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough to counteract the backlash from Democrats and independents, and it wasn’t enough to hold on to the Republicans who were happy to vote for other Republicans but not for four more years of a president who believed that the presidency was only about him.

The lesson of this election: Americans just weren’t all that into him.

