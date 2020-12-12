Jonah Goldberg: Trumpism is unlikely to be an enduring ideology

Trump received 12 percent of the Black vote, 32 percent of the Latino vote and 34 percent of the Asian American vote. In 2004, George W. Bush received 11 percent of the Black vote and 44 percent of both the Latino and Asian American votes. An increase of 1 percent among Black voters and a double-digit decrease among Latino and Asian voters isn’t exactly a seismic event. More importantly, unlike Trump, Bush not only won reelection but also the popular vote.

As for this new working-class party, whatever that means, it’s worth noting that the average showing among union households — admittedly an imprecise measure of worker support — for GOP presidential candidates since 2000 is about 41 percent. Trump got 40 percent in 2020, down 7 points from 2016.

Moreover, there’s little in Trump’s record that suggests his support among voters had much to do with pro-worker policies. Deregulation, conservative judicial appointments, corporate and income tax cuts: This is ambrosia for the “zombie Reaganite” elites — the kind who are “stubbornly moored to laissez-faire fundamentalism and limited government.” The most aggressive policy Trump pushed in the name of the American worker was protectionism, which ended up hurting more workers than helping, and made free trade more popular.