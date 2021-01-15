Jonah Goldberg: Violence at Capitol was horrific, but don’t lose sight of attempted theft

The “scam” he was referring to was early and absentee ballots. The court rightly rebuffed him, which explains why Trump felt betrayed by those he thought owed him loyalty. At the Jan. 6 rally, he hammered his own appointees. “I fought like hell for them …” Trump said. “And you know what? They couldn’t give a damn.”

So much for Plan A. Plan B was to have state legislatures steal the election for him or have officials “find” enough votes to overturn it. That failed, too.

Plan C ended last week. At his “Save America” rally, Trump repeatedly called on Vice President Mike Pence to “do the right thing” and reject the certified Electoral College votes, under an insane theory that Pence had such authority.

“Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us,” Trump told the crowd. “If he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country because you’re sworn to uphold our Constitution.”

He then asked the crowd to show “strength.” The mob promptly marched on the Capitol to intimidate Pence and Congress to go along with Trump’s demand.