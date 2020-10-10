Jonah Goldberg: We sure better hope we're a constitutional democracy

Let’s unpack things.

Going by the timeline, it seems Lee was responding to some boilerplate rhetoric from debate moderator Susan Page about “our democracy.” In the colloquial and conventional sense, Lee is wrong. We are a democracy insofar as our top leaders, including the good senator, are elected democratically. But Lee is a smart, decent, patriotic man with a deep understanding of the Constitution, so he clearly knows that.

Indeed, Lee is on firmer ground in the realm of political philosophy and political science. We are not a pure (or what he calls “rank”) democracy — nor should anyone want us to be. As I often say, in a pure democracy, 51 percent of the people can pee in the cornflakes of 49 percent of the people. The Founding Fathers, Alexis de Tocqueville, J.S. Mill and others lent poetry and sophistication to this fundamental observation, but I think bluntness illustrates it better. Still, if it helps, the ancient Greeks came up with the word “ochlocracy,” or rule of the masses or mob, to describe the despotism of the many as opposed to despotism of one absolute ruler, aka tyranny.

Eventually, ochlocracy was replaced with the synonymous phrase “tyranny of the majority.” The Founders, well aware of the persecution of religious minorities in Europe, put mechanisms in the Constitution to hold such things at bay.