Jonathan Bernstein: Don’t ever get used to Trump’s contempt for the law

Also over the weekend, Trump once again made it clear that he had wanted Vice President Mike Pence to “overturn the election” on Jan. 6, 2021, the day Pence exercised his constitutional obligation to approve the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. As The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake points out, Trump’s statement dispenses with the (totally bogus) scheme that supposedly justified such an action by Pence under the law and the Constitution; Trump simply thinks that Pence should have declared the loser of the election to be the winner, full stop. Trump’s disdain for the rule of law should retain the power to shock. It should outrage. It certainly should disqualify him from any place in political life ever again.

Remember: One year ago, seven of the 50 Republican senators voted to convict Trump after his second impeachment, and presumably would have voted to remove his eligibility for future office for doing what he’s bragging about doing and promising to do again. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit, but made it clear that he considered Trump guilty as charged and, he said, only refrained from voting guilty because Trump had already left office before the Senate impeachment trial. Several other Republicans seemed to hold the same position as McConnell — most likely enough (given the unanimous votes to convict from the Democrats) to convict, and perhaps enough along with the seven “yes” votes to constitute a majority of Senate Republicans. Others claimed that the evidence of supporting an insurrection and an attempt to upend the constitutional government of the U.S. was insufficient to convict. I don’t recall any Republican senator acknowledging that Trump did what he certainly did but arguing that it was fine for a president to scheme to overturn an election.