Jonathan Bernstein: Jan. 6 probe is finally getting serious

At the end of the day, what will really matter is what Trump, Meadows, Bannon and everyone else did or didn’t do to overturn a presidential election. It’s obviously in the country’s interest to bring that truth out and to prevent such an attack from happening again. And it’s obviously a job for lawmakers; after all, it was their workplace that was attacked, and they are the ones who will have to pass any changes in the law to protect future elections. Fortunately, it appears that most of the potential witnesses have testified to the committee, and it appears that they’ll gain access to the documents they’ve been seeking. So far, the investigators have been moving slowly, but there’s a real chance that they’re going to wind up doing their job well.