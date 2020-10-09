Joseph Semprevivo: Trump supporter offers pathway to racial justice

Any law enforcement officer who fabricates evidence is guilty of a felony. Similarly, law enforcement has a duty to do right by the law, relying only on cold, hard evidence. If that evidence is fabricated in any way, the culprits should be punished severely. When so many Americans face jail time, it only makes sense for police malpractice to be punished proportionately as well.

Create a law that prohibits law enforcement from changing police reports in criminal cases six months prior to trial. Again, this will protect Americans from police malpractice. It is all too common for law enforcement to lie when filing a report or changing the report for personal benefit. Federal, state and local police officers need to be held to the same standard of transparency.

Create a law that prohibits law enforcement from lying to obtain confessions or promising dismissal of charges without it being in writing and fully enforceable. The relationship between law enforcement and the citizenry needs to improve, and police officers can do their part by being more transparent in their interactions. Misleading Americans is simply unacceptable.

These are not Democratic or Republican policy proposals. They are just common sense, coming from a small business owner who has worked with people of all political persuasions and skin tones.

As a society, we all need to improve as problem-solvers. Let’s find common ground.

Owner and manager of Joseph’s Premier Real Estate, Joseph Semprevivo serves as an adjunct professor of finance, business, real estate and insurance at Indian River State College. He is also the author of the best-selling book “Madness, Miracles, Millions” and the former state economic development commissioner of New Mexico.